Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Lemonade stock traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.17. 12,253,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,686. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60.

LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade accounts for approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

