LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. LendingTree comprises 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 8.60% of LendingTree worth $240,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.38.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.73. 2,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.02. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.30 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

