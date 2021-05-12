Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $1,846,373.76 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

