Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 15,830 shares.The stock last traded at $35.27 and had previously closed at $35.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 8.03.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.