Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $1.11 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00004180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00651589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

