Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

LMNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Limoneira stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $327.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 6,119 shares valued at $107,346. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limoneira by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Limoneira by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

