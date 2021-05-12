Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $196.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

LINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

