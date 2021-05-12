Linde (ETR:LIN) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €253.29 ($297.99).

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at €245.45 ($288.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €238.83 and its 200-day moving average is €217.67. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Linde has a 12 month low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 12 month high of €247.80 ($291.53).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.