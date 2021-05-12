Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €286.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €286.00 ($336.47) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €253.29 ($297.99).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at €245.45 ($288.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.90. Linde has a 52 week low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 52 week high of €247.80 ($291.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €238.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €217.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.