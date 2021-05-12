Linde (ETR:LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €253.29 ($297.99).

ETR:LIN opened at €245.45 ($288.76) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €217.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a 1 year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 1 year high of €247.80 ($291.53).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

