Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $340.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $309.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.60. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.