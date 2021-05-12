Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.91.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,806. Livent has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

