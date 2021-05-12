Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.67

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 69029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

