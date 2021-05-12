Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $388.08. 9,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

