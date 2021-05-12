Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

NYSE:L traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. 8,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,492. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

