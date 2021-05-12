London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,500 at Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,040 ($91.98) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,382.14. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Also, insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, with a total value of £53,850 ($70,355.37). Insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $17,510,850 over the last quarter.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

