Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIDE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,173,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

