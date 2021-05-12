Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

TSCO traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,061. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.