Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.