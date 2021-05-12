Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,210,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $230,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

