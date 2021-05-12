Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded down $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.03. 47,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.56 and its 200 day moving average is $172.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.20 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

