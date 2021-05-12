Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

