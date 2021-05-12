LSV Asset Management Acquires 2,400 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 546,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,358,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,699,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

