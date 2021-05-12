LSV Asset Management Acquires 779,698 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 165.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

