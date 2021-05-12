LSV Asset Management Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688,089 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.28% of Knoll worth $19,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Knoll by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Knoll by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Knoll by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

