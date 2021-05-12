LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.27% of American Woodmark worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

