LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,059,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $29,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

