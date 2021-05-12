LSV Asset Management Sells 22,100 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.81% of Chimera Investment worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

