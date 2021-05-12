LSV Asset Management Sells 34,800 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $25,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $7,825,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.