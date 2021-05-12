LSV Asset Management Sells 96,254 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,254 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.39 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

