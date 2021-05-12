Lumos Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($4.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.05). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.24) EPS.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LUMO stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

