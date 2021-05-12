Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report $27.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.82 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $124.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 210,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,581. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $338.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.