Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.30 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$13.70 to C$13.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.49.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

