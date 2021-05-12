Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.95.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

