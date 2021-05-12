Lushani Kodituwakku Acquires 325 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) insider Lushani Kodituwakku acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 5,800 ($75.78) on Wednesday. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The firm has a market cap of £365.81 million and a PE ratio of 45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,188.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,064.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

