Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gradual recovery in Lyft’s ride volumes is encouraging.Owing to recovery in rideshare rides, Lyft’s first-quarter 2021 performance improved sequentially. Total revenues increased 7% from the fourth quarter of 2020 with 7.5% rise in Active Riders. Moreover, with gradual recovery in rides and consistent cost-control efforts, the company’s adjusted EBITDA losses have been improving over the past few quarters. Despite coronavirus-led challenges, management still feels that Lyft might be able to turn to profit (on an adjusted EBITDA basis) in third-quarter 2021 itself, ahead of the fourth quarter as was previously expected. Amid these positives, shares of Lyft have outperformed its industry in a year. However, Lyft’s ride volumes continue to be weaker than the pre-pandemic levels despite seeing improvement from the dramatic lows.”

Get Lyft alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyft (LYFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.