LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,233 shares of company stock worth $338,938. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

