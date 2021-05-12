LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,233 shares of company stock valued at $338,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.