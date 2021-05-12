MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Down to $56.14

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.14, but opened at $54.31. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $55.19, with a volume of 193 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

