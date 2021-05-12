Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,698. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.