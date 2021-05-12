Mad River Investors Sells 4,150 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mad River Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 5.7% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. 49,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

