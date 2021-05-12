Mad River Investors Sells 5,792 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mad River Investors lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 0.3% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after buying an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after buying an additional 316,243 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 7,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,153. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.