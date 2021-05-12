Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

