Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,965. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $759.53 million, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

