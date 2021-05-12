Magna International Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

MG opened at C$113.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$34.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.13. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$49.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.50.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.