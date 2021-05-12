Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $93.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Magna International has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

