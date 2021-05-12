Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 11.2%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $31.84. 33,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,137,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

