Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

MHNC opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

