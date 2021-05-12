Maincoin Reaches One Day Volume of $22,712.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $22,712.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

