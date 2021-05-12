Manchester Financial Inc. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after acquiring an additional 577,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

VLO stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,588.80, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

